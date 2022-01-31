Active COVID cases decline over weekend in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,710 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths on Jan. 31.

On Friday, 4,668 new COVID-19 cases and 46 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 446,771 (+7,882 since Friday) total cases and 5,763 (+60 since Friday) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 15,490 (-1,608) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 56-year old female from Mercer County, a 76-year old male from Jackson County, a 72-year old male from Ohio County, a 79-year old male from Jefferson County, a 54-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old male from Harrison County, a 42-year old male from Roane County, an 86-year old male from Monongalia County, a 52-year old female from Jefferson County, a 74-year old male from Pleasants County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, a 61-year old female from Monongalia County, a 57-year old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year old male from Jefferson County, a 60-year old female from Randolph County, a 79-year old female from Mineral County, a 79-year old male from Marion County, a 48-year old female from Mineral County, a 92-year old male from Raleigh County, and a 67-year old male from Ohio County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (139), Berkeley (546), Boone (265), Braxton (56), Brooke (110), Cabell (990), Calhoun (40), Clay (57), Doddridge (69), Fayette (756), Gilmer (41), Grant (114), Greenbrier (418), Hampshire (139), Hancock (154), Hardy (103), Harrison (541), Jackson (83), Jefferson (269), Kanawha (1,862), Lewis (82), Lincoln (236), Logan (371), Marion (438), Marshall (225), Mason (310), McDowell (261), Mercer (688), Mineral (202), Mingo (275), Monongalia (700), Monroe (205), Morgan (84), Nicholas (299), Ohio (309), Pendleton (62), Pleasants (38), Pocahontas (22), Preston (217), Putnam (606), Raleigh (846), Randolph (153), Ritchie (79), Roane (82), Summers (139), Taylor (156), Tucker (19), Tyler (70), Upshur (151), Wayne (314), Webster (63), Wetzel (151), Wirt (37), Wood (563), Wyoming (285).

According to the dashboard, 1,104,227 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 950,929 people, or 53.1% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 382,138 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 15 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.