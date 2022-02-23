CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 708 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths on Feb. 23.

On Tuesday, 575 new COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 486,206 (+708) total cases and 6,250 (+31) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 3,574 (-454) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old male from Boone County, a 66-year old female from Morgan County, a 67-year old male from Logan County, a 23-year old female from Jackson County, an 81-year old male from Wyoming County, a 56-year old female from Raleigh County, a 90-year old male from Jackson County, an 86-year old female from Wyoming County, a 34-year old male from Raleigh County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Cabell County, a 70-year old male from Wetzel County, a 94-year old female from Clay County, a 65-year old male from Mercer County, a 90-year old female from Jefferson County, a 93-year old female from Wyoming County, an 81-year old male from Harrison County, a 90-year old male from Jackson County, a 77-year old male from Berkeley County, a 59-year old female from Barbour County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 84-year old female from Raleigh County, an 89-year old female from Mercer County, a 65-year old female from Tyler County, a 72-year old female from Logan County, an 81-year old male from Randolph County, a 70-year old male from Raleigh County, an 83-year old female from Ohio County, a 69-year old male from Harrison County, and an 84-year old female from Raleigh County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (68), Berkeley (123), Boone (40), Braxton (26), Brooke (25), Cabell (191), Calhoun (18), Clay (11), Doddridge (20), Fayette (128), Gilmer (11), Grant (33), Greenbrier (80), Hampshire (25), Hancock (23), Hardy (10), Harrison (220), Jackson (25), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (292), Lewis (36), Lincoln (69), Logan (70), Marion (111), Marshall (40), Mason (56), McDowell (78), Mercer (173), Mineral (34), Mingo (64), Monongalia (162), Monroe (44), Morgan (13), Nicholas (71), Ohio (54), Pendleton (12), Pleasants (9), Pocahontas (14), Preston (84), Putnam (109), Raleigh (178), Randolph (26), Ritchie (30), Roane (27), Summers (29), Taylor (87), Tucker (4), Tyler (18), Upshur (69), Wayne (80), Webster (32), Wetzel (29), Wirt (9), Wood (158), Wyoming (61).

According to the dashboard, 1,113,251 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 960,456 people, or 53.6% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 408,758 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.