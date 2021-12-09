Active COVID cases in WV continue to rise on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,182 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths on Dec. 9.

On Wednesday, it confirmed 1,053 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths.

The DHHR has reported 304,355 (+1,182) total cases and 5,055 (+19) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 8,857 (+375) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year old male from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Berkeley County, a 73-year old male from Mingo County, a 72-year old female from Raleigh County, a 71-year old male from Logan County, a 68-year old female from Raleigh County, a 44-year old male from Upshur County, a 62-year old male from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Marshall County, an 87-year old male from Wood County, an 89-year old female from Raleigh County, a 52-year old male from Wood County, a 75-year old female from Taylor County, an 81-year old male from Ohio County, a 66-year old female from Jackson County, a 70-year old female from Wayne County, a 74-year old female from Berkeley County, a 50-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 67-year old male from Preston County.

“We are very sorry to report more deaths in West Virginia as each life lost to this disease is a tragedy, and our hearts go out to their family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Protect yourself and your loved ones by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (62), Berkeley (908), Boone (95), Braxton (54), Brooke (119), Cabell (404), Calhoun (38), Clay (37), Doddridge (15), Fayette (236), Gilmer (16), Grant (100), Greenbrier (114), Hampshire (97), Hancock (126), Hardy (70), Harrison (336), Jackson (78), Jefferson (437), Kanawha (639), Lewis (159), Lincoln (78), Logan (142), Marion (273), Marshall (118), Mason (105), McDowell (125), Mercer (460), Mineral (152), Mingo (168), Monongalia (296), Monroe (50), Morgan (107), Nicholas (212), Ohio (265), Pendleton (36), Pleasants (40), Pocahontas (10), Preston (124), Putnam (249), Raleigh (399), Randolph (98), Ritchie (41), Roane (76), Summers (39), Taylor (113), Tucker (13), Tyler (29), Upshur (83), Wayne (162), Webster (53), Wetzel (98), Wirt (28), Wood (371), Wyoming (104).

According to the dashboard, 1,077,100 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 903,448 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 259,016 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Most West Virginians who are 18 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.