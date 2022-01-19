Active COVID cases in WV drop on Wednesday despite over 3k new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 3,606 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths on Jan. 19.

On Tuesday, 1,949 new COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 396,343 (+3,606) total cases and 5,576 (+15) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 15,906 (-1,333) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Cabell County, a 66-year old male from Mercer County, a 77-year old female from Mercer County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 75-year old male from Berkeley County, a 67-year old male from Cabell County, a 57-year old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year old male from Harrison County, a 67-year old female from Mercer County, an 85-year old male from Cabell County, a 94-year old female from Cabell County, a 90-year old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year old female from Raleigh County, and an 86-year old female from Berkeley County.



Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate is a 78-year old female from Jefferson County. This death occurred in December 2021.

“Vaccination helps prevent the most tragic outcomes from COVID-19, hospitalization and death,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge every eligible West Virginian to choose to be vaccinated today.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (78), Berkeley (1,203), Boone (248), Braxton (84), Brooke (138), Cabell (995), Calhoun (40), Clay (82), Doddridge (36), Fayette (529), Gilmer (47), Grant (89), Greenbrier (300), Hampshire (148), Hancock (180), Hardy (114), Harrison (537), Jackson (77), Jefferson (580), Kanawha (1,672), Lewis (100), Lincoln (172), Logan (279), Marion (532), Marshall (320), Mason (132), McDowell (105), Mercer (444), Mineral (238), Mingo (178), Monongalia (862), Monroe (145), Morgan (139), Nicholas (205), Ohio (454), Pendleton (42), Pleasants (56), Pocahontas (43), Preston (262), Putnam (550), Raleigh (935), Randolph (260), Ritchie (71), Roane (126), Summers (83), Taylor (121), Tucker (10), Tyler (83), Upshur (144), Wayne (358), Webster (53), Wetzel (124), Wirt (50), Wood (796), Wyoming (257).

According to the dashboard, 1,097,905 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 944,754 people, or 52.7% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 368,948 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 15 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.