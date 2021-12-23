Active COVID cases in WV increase by over 500 on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,495 new COVID-19 cases and 9 additional deaths on Dec. 23.

On Wednesday, it confirmed 1,149 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths.

The DHHR has reported 319,035 (+1,495) total cases and 5,251 (+9) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 9,285 (+558) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old female from Cabell County, a 47-year old female from Grant County, an 86-year old male from Jackson County, an 88-year old male from Hancock County, an 87-year old female from Grant County, a 69-year old female from Logan County, a 77-year old female from Greenbrier County, and a 73-year old female from Kanawha County.



Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate is an 80-year old male from Cabell County. This death occurred in November 2021.

“During this holiday season and always, we mourn the loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please choose vaccination to prevent further spread and illness.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (96), Berkeley (1,391), Boone (106), Braxton (69), Brooke (88), Cabell (393), Calhoun (52), Clay (44), Doddridge (26), Fayette (312), Gilmer (40), Grant (67), Greenbrier (209), Hampshire (67), Hancock (123), Hardy (87), Harrison (322), Jackson (97), Jefferson (539), Kanawha (570), Lewis (58), Lincoln (98), Logan (149), Marion (232), Marshall (110), Mason (119), McDowell (108), Mercer (464), Mineral (100), Mingo (104), Monongalia (282), Monroe (107), Morgan (160), Nicholas (197), Ohio (249), Pendleton (14), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (17), Preston (110), Putnam (290), Raleigh (477), Randolph (119), Ritchie (40), Roane (65), Summers (59), Taylor (97), Tucker (17), Tyler (17), Upshur (85), Wayne (164), Webster (29), Wetzel (50), Wirt (16), Wood (250), Wyoming (116).

According to the dashboard, 1,096,458 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 915,349 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 304,179 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Most West Virginians who are 18 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.