CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 913 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths on Feb. 25.

On Thursday, 1,240 new COVID-19 cases and 38 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 488,359 (+913) total cases and 6,308 (+20) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 3,339 (+3) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old female from Putnam County, an 88-year old male from Hampshire County, a 66-year old female from Mingo County, an 82-year old male from Logan County, a 70-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old female from Mingo County, an 80-year old male from Fayette County, a 73-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Jefferson County, an 84-year old male from Wood County, a 70-year old female from Berkeley County, a 64-year old male from Wayne County, an 81-year old female from Fayette County, a 78-year old female from Lincoln County, a 63-year old male from Braxton County, a 92-year old male from Raleigh County, a 60-year old male from Randolph County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year old female from Wyoming County, and a 71-year old female from Hampshire County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (63), Berkeley (111), Boone (40), Braxton (28), Brooke (20), Cabell (160), Calhoun (29), Clay (23), Doddridge (22), Fayette (116), Gilmer (13), Grant (17), Greenbrier (77), Hampshire (33), Hancock (25), Hardy (14), Harrison (213), Jackson (34), Jefferson (63), Kanawha (256), Lewis (36), Lincoln (46), Logan (60), Marion (118), Marshall (83), Mason (51), McDowell (79), Mercer (158), Mineral (39), Mingo (62), Monongalia (137), Monroe (34), Morgan (9), Nicholas (59), Ohio (67), Pendleton (8), Pleasants (12), Pocahontas (12), Preston (68), Putnam (94), Raleigh (169), Randolph (28), Ritchie (30), Roane (33), Summers (23), Taylor (70), Tucker (9), Tyler (19), Upshur (55), Wayne (59), Webster (30), Wetzel (43), Wirt (1), Wood (129), Wyoming (52).

According to the dashboard, 1,113,893 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 961,096 people, or 53.6% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 409,931 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.