CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 2,121 new COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths on Feb. 11.

On Thursday, 2,416 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 472,928 (+2,121) total cases and 5,992 (+26) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 8,076 (+487) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Raleigh County, a 98-year old female from Mason County, a 64-year old female from Marion County, a 69-year old male from Raleigh County, a 63-year old male from Nicholas County, a 94-year old male from Harrison County, a 60-year old female from Hardy County, an 82-year old male from Preston County, a 64-year old female from Fayette County, a 59-year old female from Mineral County, a 50-year old male from Lincoln County, an 81-year old male from Mercer County, a 60-year old male from Hardy County, and a 79-year old female from Wood County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 75-year old female from Raleigh County, an 82-year old female from Braxton County, a 90-year old female from Mingo County, a 66-year old male from Harrison County, a 51-year old female from Morgan County, a 67-year old male from Fayette County, a 68-year old female from Hancock County, a 92-year old female from Wood County, an 80-year old male from Marshall County, an 86-year old female from Monongalia County, an 88-year old male from Braxton County, and a 39-year old female from Kanawha County. These deaths range from January to early February 2022, with one death occurring in April 2021.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (105), Berkeley (272), Boone (111), Braxton (43), Brooke (46), Cabell (415), Calhoun (43), Clay (60), Doddridge (26), Fayette (268), Gilmer (25), Grant (50), Greenbrier (250), Hampshire (83), Hancock (58), Hardy (39), Harrison (361), Jackson (68), Jefferson (102), Kanawha (837), Lewis (68), Lincoln (126), Logan (174), Marion (259), Marshall (145), Mason (159), McDowell (166), Mercer (368), Mineral (104), Mingo (228), Monongalia (299), Monroe (92), Morgan (35), Nicholas (124), Ohio (149), Pendleton (20), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (49), Preston (167), Putnam (281), Raleigh (422), Randolph (121), Ritchie (35), Roane (52), Summers (76), Taylor (81), Tucker (35), Tyler (34), Upshur (179), Wayne (170), Webster (44), Wetzel (58), Wirt (25), Wood (303), Wyoming (150).

According to the dashboard, 1,109,058 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 956,018 people, or 53.3% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 400,607 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.