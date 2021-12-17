Active COVID cases rise back over 9k in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,168 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths on Dec. 17.

On Thursday, it confirmed 1,279 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.

The DHHR has reported 312,692 (+1,168) total cases and 5,164 (+22) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 9,092 (+355) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old female from Berkeley County, a 70-year old female from Raleigh County, a 47-year old male from Hardy County, an 83-year old female from Monroe County, a 59-year old male from Putnam County, a 72-year old female from Brooke County, a 52-year old male from Berkeley County, a 66-year old male from Hampshire County, a 58-year old male from Harrison County, an 89-year old male from Berkeley County, an 87-year old male from Brooke County, a 61-year old female from Cabell County, a 62-year old male from Brooke County, an 82-year old female from Jackson County, a 60-year old male from Ohio County, a 56-year old female from Jackson County, an 83-year old female from Raleigh County, a 68-year old male from Hancock County, an 89-year old male from Randolph County, a 54-year old male from Monongalia County, a 53-year old male from Lewis County, and a 58-year old male from Lewis County.

“As we share this sad news, we pause to remember each West Virginian lost,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Protect your loved ones by scheduling a COVID vaccine or booster.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (73), Berkeley (1,215), Boone (108), Braxton (73), Brooke (85), Cabell (396), Calhoun (48), Clay (62), Doddridge (38), Fayette (317), Gilmer (29), Grant (104), Greenbrier (154), Hampshire (74), Hancock (146), Hardy (95), Harrison (341), Jackson (73), Jefferson (492), Kanawha (614), Lewis (87), Lincoln (96), Logan (144), Marion (258), Marshall (100), Mason (103), McDowell (100), Mercer (422), Mineral (109), Mingo (107), Monongalia (267), Monroe (104), Morgan (156), Nicholas (225), Ohio (207), Pendleton (19), Pleasants (19), Pocahontas (22), Preston (102), Putnam (286), Raleigh (476), Randolph (88), Ritchie (39), Roane (85), Summers (50), Taylor (85), Tucker (15), Tyler (14), Upshur (86), Wayne (152), Webster (48), Wetzel (39), Wirt (17), Wood (340), Wyoming (88).

According to the dashboard, 1,088,204 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 911,065 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 285,178 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Most West Virginians who are 18 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.