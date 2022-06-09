CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 647 new COVID cases and one additional death on June 9.

Though, Wednesday, the DHHR did warn that a National Center for Health Statistics system update could impact its ability to certify deaths from June 6 through June 20. There were 632 new COVID cases and 4 additional deaths reported that day.

The DHHR has reported 521,543 (+647) total cases and 6,998 (+1) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 2,196 (-76) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 96-year-old male from Cabell County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (13), Berkeley (167), Boone (36), Braxton (8), Brooke (30), Cabell (154), Calhoun (6), Clay (12), Doddridge (7), Fayette (38), Gilmer (17), Grant (14), Greenbrier (41), Hampshire (25), Hancock (31), Hardy (17), Harrison (114), Jackson (13), Jefferson (78), Kanawha (217), Lewis (18), Lincoln (29), Logan (31), Marion (91), Marshall (19), Mason (40), McDowell (22), Mercer (95), Mineral (33), Mingo (14), Monongalia (155), Monroe (21), Morgan (10), Nicholas (40), Ohio (50), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (6), Pocahontas (1), Preston (28), Putnam (46), Raleigh (108), Randolph (37), Ritchie (10), Roane (25), Summers (6), Taylor (22), Tucker (3), Tyler (13), Upshur (25), Wayne (39), Webster (9), Wetzel (29), Wirt (1), Wood (56), Wyoming (22).

(WBOY image)

According to the dashboard, 1,116,004 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 952,591 or 53.2% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 493,846 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 5 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.