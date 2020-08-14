Adaland tag sale takes on new importance during pandemic

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A Barbour County attraction is inviting people to its hilltop for one of its biggest events this weekend. The Adaland Mansion is hosting its third annual tag sale starting Friday morning.

The annual event is one of the landmark’s biggest fundraisers and, because of the pandemic, organizers said the money they raise this year means more to the mansion than it ever has.

“This is the money that sustains us and it may be the only event we have this year that will bring us in any money,” said tour guide and organizer Eugenia Mozley.

Mozley said other popular events like the mansion’s holiday dinners may have to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

The tag sale this weekend is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and masks are required for those who visit. More information about the sale is available on the mansion’s Facebook page.