AG Morrisey offers advice for worshipers during Easter weekend

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – For many people, this weekend is a holy time, but social distancing could bring changes to tradition.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said his office has received calls and questions regarding the rules for Easter celebrations.

Many people are wondering what the state suggests or mandates when it comes to social distancing and worship.

12 News spoke with Morrisey Friday, and he offered a message for West Virginians.

“We want people to continue practicing that social distancing, to do the right things. We’re not giving directives to churches, that’s not proper for my office to do. We want people to know that right to worship is not going to be inhibited. At the same time, this is a rule of reason. People need to do everything they can to protect themselves, their neighbors and their families in this time,” said Morrisey.