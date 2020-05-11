Alderson Broaddus to send refunds for room and board to students for spring semester

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Alderson Broaddus University (AB) has announced it is sending prorated refunds to its students due to the COVID pandemic.

AB sent out more than $1 million in refunds to its students last month for room and board costs not incurred after AB sent students home in mid-March.

Executive Vice President for Administration Eric Shor said the decision was made in consultation with the U.S. Department of Education, West Virginia higher education agencies and other officials and consultants.

“AB encourages anyone, students, faculty, and staff, to closely monitor the website for any alerts or updates, but they can certainly go to that website to find out any information that we may have,” Shor explained.

Shor stated that the college has yet to make a decision about whether or not the campus will reopen for the fall semester.