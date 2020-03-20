American Heart Association offers advice to heart patients during coronavirus outbreak

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The American Heart Association is offering tips to heart patients to protect themselves during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the AHA, as many as 1 in 4 survivors of a heart attack or stroke will have another one. It adds that up 80% of them are preventable, so it’s important to follow a doctor’s recommendations to reduce the risk.

The AHA offers the following tips for heart patients:

  • Take medications as prescribed
  • Manage risk factors
  • Keep follow-up appointments
  • Participate in a cardiac rehabilitation program virtually
  • Get support

Additionally, the AHA has a resource page available where heart patients can learn more about coronavirus and how the disease could affect them. It also offers help to maintain a healthy lifestyle amid the outbreak.

