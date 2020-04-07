American Legion cancels 2020 Boys State

JACKSON’S MILL, W.Va. – Following 20 other states, The American Legion in West Virginia has cancelled the American Legion Mountaineer Boys State program for 2020.

Boys State is held each year at Jackson’s Mill in Lewis County. Participants recreate the West Virginia system of government from the state level down, including running for political office.

Organizers of the program said its an intense but effective way for students to learn about their state government.

“The individuals who are able to participate learn more about government in one week at Jackson’s Mill than most people learn in their lifetime,” said Administrator Randall Kocsis.

Kocsis said the program is currently aiming to allow students who would have been eligible to attend this year to apply for the 2021 program. This is only the third time in more than 80 years that the program has been cancelled. The last time was during rationing in World War II.

You can find more information on the program here.