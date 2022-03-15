CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 189 new COVID cases and 39 additional deaths on March 15.

On Monday, 664 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 495,728 (+189) total cases and 6,598 (+39) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 1,092 (-152) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines, which give mask recommendations based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations, masks are still recommended in most north central West Virginia counties.

Masks are no longer recommended in indoor public places in Monongalia, Randolph, Ritchie, Pocahontas and Pendleton counties, counties in the eastern and northern panhandles, and many counties in the western part of the state. Click here to see the CDC’s county mask recommendations map.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 61-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Cabell County, a 91-year old female from Clay County, a 63-year old male from Wyoming County, a 75-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Berkeley County, a 68-year old female from Berkeley County, a 77-year old male from Jefferson County, an 82-year old male from Cabell County, and a 57-year old female from Berkeley County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 92-year old female from Marion County, a 65-year old male from Lincoln County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old female from Cabell County, a 77-year old male from Randolph County, a 74-year old male from Fayette County, an 80-year old female from Ohio County, a 49-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Wayne County, an 85-year old male from Randolph County, a 71-year old male from Logan County, an 87-year old female from Raleigh County, a 76-year old female from Mercer County, a 74-year old male from Raleigh County, a 57-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 93-year old female from Fayette County, an 83-year old female from Wayne County, a 60-year old male from Ritchie County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Upshur County, an 84-year old female from Lincoln County, an 80-year old female from Ohio County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, a 98-year old male from Mercer County, an 80-year old female from Monroe County, a 67-year old male from Boone County, a 69-year old female from Cabell County, a 64-year old male from McDowell County, and a 43-year old female from Berkeley County. These deaths range from January 2022 through March 2022.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (35), Boone (8), Braxton (16), Brooke (14), Cabell (48), Calhoun (6), Clay (0), Doddridge (1), Fayette (43), Gilmer (1), Grant (4), Greenbrier (24), Hampshire (6), Hancock (8), Hardy (1), Harrison (34), Jackson (7), Jefferson (19), Kanawha (54), Lewis (6), Lincoln (10), Logan (13), Marion (57), Marshall (70), Mason (20), McDowell (25), Mercer (45), Mineral (6), Mingo (25), Monongalia (55), Monroe (5), Morgan (3), Nicholas (20), Ohio (11), Pendleton (0), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (5), Preston (29), Putnam (27), Raleigh (145), Randolph (7), Ritchie (8), Roane (7), Summers (11), Taylor (12), Tucker (9), Tyler (2), Upshur (19), Wayne (12), Webster (15), Wetzel (16), Wirt (0), Wood (37), Wyoming (22).

Wirt and Clay counties have reached zero active COVID-19 cases.

According to the dashboard, 1,117,860 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 965,602 people, or 53.9% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 417,017 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.