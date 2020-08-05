Antibody testing available to donors at blood drive held at United Hospital Center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Donors who gave blood at a drive Wednesday held at United Hospital Center will find out whether or not they have COVID-19 antibodies.

The hospital partnered with Vitalant, which will conduct the antibody testing. A representative with the company said donors will be able to find out within about two weeks whether they have the antibodies.

According to Vitalant, donors can create a personal donor profile online to find out information about their donations and the mini physical they were subjected to at the blood drive.

A positive result for COVID-19 antibodies shows that the donor has experienced the disease, and the antibodies are still present, according to Vitalant.

The company said the hope is that donors who test positive for antibodies will then become convalescent plasma donors. Such people can donate plasma, which will be given to a patient currently infected with coronavirus.

“And, that plasma will be transfused to the people who are currently sick with COVID-19. And, so far, this investigational therapy has been approved by the FDA and has shown exceptionally positive promise,” said Kristen Lane, marketing lead with Vitalant.

Lane said there is a concerted effort in the United States to recruit convalescent plasma donors.