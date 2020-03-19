Army Corps of Engineers closes select recreational facilities

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District announced Thursday that it will shut down select recreational facilities in the Pittsburgh area because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release on its website, the organization wrote that the closures are in the interest of public safety and well being of staff members.

“We have been actively monitoring the effect of COVID-19 on services we provide and it has become apparent that it is in the best interest of the public and our staff to take these measures,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Klink, district commander.

Facilities will be shut down until further notice, but boat ramps will remain open.

Facilities are closed at the following flood-risk management projects:

Northern Area

Berlin Lake

East Branch Clarion River Lake

Kinzua Dam & Allegheny Reservoir

Michael J. Kirwan Dam & Reservoir

Mosquito Creek Lake

Shenango River Lake

Tionesta Lake

Woodcock Creek Lake

Union City Dam

Southern Area

Mahoning Creek Lake

Crooked Creek Lake

Conemaugh River Lake

Loyalhanna Lake

Youghiogheny River Lake

Tygart Lake

Stonewall Jackson Lake

For a list of what facilities will be affected, click here.