Army Corps of Engineers closes select recreational facilities

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District announced Thursday that it will shut down select recreational facilities in the Pittsburgh area because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a release on its website, the organization wrote that the closures are in the interest of public safety and well being of staff members.
“We have been actively monitoring the effect of COVID-19 on services we provide and it has become apparent that it is in the best interest of the public and our staff to take these measures,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Klink, district commander.
Facilities will be shut down until further notice, but boat ramps will remain open.
Facilities are closed at the following flood-risk management projects:
Northern Area
- Berlin Lake
- East Branch Clarion River Lake
- Kinzua Dam & Allegheny Reservoir
- Michael J. Kirwan Dam & Reservoir
- Mosquito Creek Lake
- Shenango River Lake
- Tionesta Lake
- Woodcock Creek Lake
- Union City Dam
Southern Area
- Mahoning Creek Lake
- Crooked Creek Lake
- Conemaugh River Lake
- Loyalhanna Lake
- Youghiogheny River Lake
- Tygart Lake
- Stonewall Jackson Lake
For a list of what facilities will be affected, click here.