Artworks in Bridgeport utilizes Facebook market place to sell custom products

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Artworks in Bridgeport has remained closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but owners have taken to Facebook’s online market place to sell their custom products.

Although businesses are beginning to reopen Artworks’ owner is uncertain as to when they can fully reopen because their suppliers are not providing materials during this time. Owners said, so far Artworks has lost approximately $70,0000 in revenue.

“We are just hoping that everything can get back to normal. I think people are going to be so excited about getting out and shopping again, and getting back to what we consider a little bit more normal existence. I think everything will pick up and people will be very enthusiastic, and I think they will shop local a lot,” said Lotus MacDowell, Owner of Artworks in Bridgeport.

MacDowell said they are gift wrapping purchases and meeting customers in their parking lot to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

“We talk on Facebook a lot; we advertise on Facebook and we decided we would start featuring different products because everybody has a birthday still, everybody has Mother’s Day or an anniversary, stuff like that. You still need gifts and you may have some desire to have art since your stuck in your house,” said MacDowell.

MacDowell also explained they have the perfect products for special occasions including Mother’s Day coming up this Sunday, May 10.