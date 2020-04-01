Ashland Sales and Service employees working to supply masks to local hospitals

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Employees at Ashland Sales and Service were hard at work on Wednesday, sewing Gore-Tex pants to send off to the military, a job they have well in hand. But earlier in the morning and after their shift is over, crews they are shifting to a different product: face masks.

“A lady from CAMC was the first one to contact us. They wanted 500 masks. They sent us the pattern and material and everything to get started, and it’s just kind of snowballed since then,” said floor manager Sandy Campbell.

The project is kept going with help from Misty Post, who was the first to reach out to the factory about setting it up. She has a friend who works there and that friend helped her reach out to Campbell. Since the project started, the masks have gone to everyone from nurses to law enforcement to grocery stores. Post’s son is a Harrison County deputy and she’s glad to help collect materials and donations to support him.

“Blessing. I call it a blessing to be able to help, and to be able to help my son and the community,” said Post.

So far the factory has churned out more than 1,400 masks, and the have orders for hundreds more. Campbell said she’s glad to help out, and gives a lot of credit to the volunteers at the factory, too.

“I’m really proud of the girls here, the people that volunteer and want to do this. No one has complained about the hours that we’ve put in. It’s just a feeling of pride,” said Campbell.

Campbell said the shop particularly needs flannel for the inside lining of the masks, and either two mm round cord elastic or 1/4″ flat elastic.

Those who would like to help keep the project going, contact Ashland at (304) 472-4019.