Assisted living facilities working to get federal funding during COVID-19 pandemic

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – An industry caring for some of the country’s most vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic is struggling to receive funding.

More than half of assisted living facilities are being forced to close due to costs associated with personal protective equipment, COVID testing, and additional staffing needed over the past year. President Biden’s COVID care package was passed by the House of Representatives last week, but the assisted living funding has since been removed.

It is now in front of the Senate and several local facilities are hoping to see this funding included to provide proper care.

“It would help with that a little bit because a lot of the providers are running in the red due to the expenses from the past year and declining occupancy due to COVID. I think it’ll help us to keep our communities a safe environment for residents and staff,” said Peggy Smith, Director of Elmcroft at Maplewood in Bridgeport.