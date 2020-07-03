At least 10 WVU students test positive for coronavirus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Health Department and West Virginia University were notified that 13 new cases of coronavirus were reported July 2, with at least 10 WVU students testing positive.

Although investigations and contact tracing are ongoing, several of those students are known to have been on the WVU Health Sciences Morgantown and Eastern Campuses in the last seven days, according to a press release from WVU. No patients have been exposed to any of the affected students.

MCHD and WVU have been working in partnership to contain spread of this virus, the release explains. Local health officials are working to retrace affected students’ movements, and outreach is being made to those with whom the students may have been in close contact.

The following steps are being implemented, effective immediately:

The individuals who tested positive have been isolated.

MCHD is contact tracing to alert anyone who may have been in close contact with the individual in recent days.

Known close contacts of those who tested positive have been quarantined and will be monitored for the next 14 days.

The affected areas at both Health Sciences Centers will be undergoing a deep cleaning.

The university and MCHD will continue to monitor the potential impacts of COVID-19 on the campus and greater Morgantown community and be prepared to institute additional precautions as necessary, they explained.

They also offered a reminder to adhere to the following guidance:

Continue to follow the Governor’s safer at home order and MCHD’s guidance to wear a mask or face cover in public.

Follow the three “Cs” – avoid close continuous contact with others, crowds and close spaces.

Practice good hygiene, including washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Anyone who thinks he has been exposed or is exhibiting symptoms should call first before seeking medical care, the release states. Students with health questions or concerns should contact WVU Medicine Student Health at 304-285-7200. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources established a hotline to address questions and concerns. Operators are available 24/7, toll-free at 800-887-4304. WVU Medicine Urgent Care is also offering virtual video visits at no cost.

Other questions may be directed to the MCHD at 304-598-5100 or by email.

For information about COVID-19, click here, and for information about best practices for returning to campus click here. Additional information can be found on MCHD’s website.