Attorney General Patrick Morrisey offers consumer protection tips related to coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is providing the public with consumer protection advice during the coronavirus outbreak.

Morrisey is reminding consumers to be smart and vigilant as they conduct business during the global coronavirus pandemic.

“The coronavirus pandemic presents a challenge like none other,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “COVID-19 has seemingly affected every aspect of life from the average trip to buy groceries, dine out and attend concerts or sporting events to one’s dream vacation planned months, if not years, in advance. Furthermore, the impact is still evolving, yet the need for consumers to be vigilant and take common-sense steps to protect their financial wellbeing is constant.”

In a press release, Morrisey touched on a number of issues affecting consumers.

The state's price gouging law took effect March 4 with the Governor's state of preparedness declaration. Morrisey said the law makes it unlawful for any person, business or contractor to inflate the price of food items, essential consumer items and emergency supplies by more than 10 percent of what the items sold for 10 days prior to the declaration.

Travel/Event Cancellations: Morrisey said many airlines, vacation entities and entertainment providers are loosening cancellation policies due to the pandemic. His office is available to assist consumers when the refusal of a refund or other appropriate accommodation violates the state's consumer protection laws.

Coronavirus Scams: Consumers should be wary of criminals who set up websites to sell bogus products, Morrisey added. Such ploys often use fake emails, texts and social media posts, or may even promote awareness or fake information about cases in a local neighborhood and may seek donations for a sham charity or offer advice on unproven treatments, according to the release.

Any consumer wishing to ask such questions or file a complaint should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-368-8808 or visit the office online.