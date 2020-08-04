Aug. 1 event in Harrison County exposes multiple emergency responders to COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Harrison County Health Department has confirmed that at least one person has tested positive for COVID-19 after an event at the Bel Meadow Golf Club on Aug. 1.

According to Harrison County Health Department Administrator Chad Bundy, members of emergency service agencies from different areas of Harrison County were in attendance at the event, and at least one person has since tested positive for COVID-19. Officials did not release further details on the event.

After receiving information about the exposure, Bundy said that the health department began working with the Harrison County Office of Emergency Management, and the incident is not currently considered to have caused an outbreak.