Barbour Community Health Association receives grant for PPE

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A Barbour County healthcare organization has received a grant to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the area.

The Barbour Community Health Association received $50,000 from Direct Relief. Those funds will go to help keep necessary personal protective equipment in stock for providers at all the association’s clinics in the county.

Staff explained that it will help the group keep up a higher standard of care.

“We’ve had to really kind of be careful, cut back, and take care of the resources we have so we can continue to pay our staff and provide appropriate care of our patients,” said CEO Eric Ruf.

The association operates five clinics and wellness centers throughout Barbour County.