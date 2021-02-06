Barbour County holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Several of North Central West Virginia’s seniors received their COVID vaccinations Saturday at a local high school.

Those 65 years and older headed to Philip Barbour High School from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning during their scheduled appointment times. Many of these clinics across the state were full this week due to the high number of sign ups and had to turn to wait lists. Walk ins were not accepted.

“We’re very pleased with everyone’s patience and accepting the fact that we need them to not just show up, we need them to come when their appointment is so we can do this as efficiently as possible and over the few next coming weeks get as many people vaccinated over the county as possible,” said Dr. Cecil Holbert with the Barbour Community Health Association.

This clinic was put on with the help of several organizations, including the Barbour County Health Department and Broaddus Hospital.