Barbour County officials are implementing safeguards amid COVID-19 concerns

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Barbour County officials are taking extra safety precautions amid concerns regarding the spreading of coronavirus.

The Assessor’s and Sheriff’s offices sent out a statement with a list of measures they are taking to keep not only staff and employees but also members of the community safe.

The Assessor’s office will be putting the following precautions in place as of March 23, 2020.

Only essential personnel will be permitted in the Assessor’s Office, except by appointment.

Personal Property Assessments can be taken over the phone and paid by mail or over the phone.

Dog information can be taken over the phone and a check or money order can be made out to ‘Assessor of Barbour County’ and mailed into the office. Once payment is received, the tags will be mailed out.

More information can be found on the Assessor’s website by clicking here.

The Sheriff’s Office will be closing access to the Sheriff’s Office lobby to non-essential personnel, except in emergency situations as well as fingerprinting services will all be temporarily suspended. They will also be implementing the following:

New concealed carry permits will not be accepted until further notice because of the amount of personal contact with administration that is needed.

Renewal permits will be completed by mail only. Persons to send a money order or check for payments. Anyone who may have questions should call the Tax Office at (304) 457 – 2881.

Accident and incident reports can be obtained by calling the Sheriff’s office at (304) 457 – 2352. The report will need to be paid for by mail before the report is sent.

All calls for law enforcement concerning crimes in progress will be answered as they currently are, any calls dealing with crimes that aren’t currently in progress, should consult the Sheriff’s office.

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Tax Office will not be open to the public. The tax office will be available available to taxpayers by phone and email. The office will also suspend all DMV transactions at this time.

For more information, click here to be taken to the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce website.