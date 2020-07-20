Barbour County paramedic remains in self-quarantine after recent case of coronavirus

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Barbour County Emergency Squad had a paramedic recently test positive for coronavirus.

The worker received the positive diagnosis July 9, according to a press release. It explains that the employee was working at the time, but he was sent home to self-quarantine as soon as he was notified of the test result.

The emergency squad said it informed the Barbour County Health Department for guidance, and deep cleaning and disinfecting of the squad building, ambulances and equipment was conducted.

According to the release, which was issued July 17, the employee has since tested negative, but he remains in self-quarantine. 13 employees who were in direct contact with the one who tested positive were also tested, and all 13 were negative, the release said.

The paramedic worked six shifts between midnight July 7 and the time he learned of his positive test on July 9, the release explains. The health department has worked to conduct contact tracing in the case.