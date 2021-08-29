Barbour County Schools moves to remote learning for the week

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

School classroom with blackboard

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Due to an increase in COVID-19 infections, schools in Barbour County will be moving to remote learning for the week.

Teachers will use social media platforms and Google Classrooms for remote instruction. Paper packets will be given to students without reliable internet.

All extracurricular activities will not be allowed to practice or have any contests for the week, including the Barbour County Fair.

Parents whose children need meals for the week can call the Board office at (304) 457-3030. They will be delivered to Philip Barbour by Wednesday or Thursday for distribution.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories