Barbour County Schools moves to remote learning for the week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Due to an increase in COVID-19 infections, schools in Barbour County will be moving to remote learning for the week.

Teachers will use social media platforms and Google Classrooms for remote instruction. Paper packets will be given to students without reliable internet.

All extracurricular activities will not be allowed to practice or have any contests for the week, including the Barbour County Fair.

Parents whose children need meals for the week can call the Board office at (304) 457-3030. They will be delivered to Philip Barbour by Wednesday or Thursday for distribution.