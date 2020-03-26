Bartlett House in need of medical supplies to continue helping nearly 100 homeless people quarantine

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bartlett Housing Solutions is in need of medical supplies for the roughly 90 unsheltered people that they are housing and helping to quarantine at their two locations.

The COVID-19 quarantine has been going on for 11 days chief executive officer and executive director Keri DeMasi said. The organization is providing medication, food and everything their clients may need while the quarantine lasts.

In the past 24 hours Bartlett has received a large supply of masks, however, DeMasi said they could use more masks, medical gloves, and other supplies.

“With the number of people that we’re serving we definitely could still use those as we will probably be going through them quickly,” DeMasi said. “We also have the need, that I believe pretty much a lot of folks are dealing with right now, which is hand sanitizer.”

There are wall-mounted hand sanitizing stations in both of their locations to ensure that clients are keeping their hands clean and limiting the risk of contracting and or spreading the virus.

DeMasi said clients are being observed around the clock to check for symptoms of COVID-19 which include a fever.

“We’re checking in and monitoring temperatures of all of the folks that we are serving and have set up quarantine areas in case any start displaying signs of illness,” DeMasi said.

On March 24, Bartlett House opened up 12 additional beds to help quarantine unsheltered individuals. DeMasi said they plan on starting the quarantine for those new people end of day March 26.

They cannot force anyone to stay because it is their right to leave but it also Bartlett House’s right to refuse re-entry. They will refuse re-entry, DeMasi said, because it would undermine the effectiveness of their quarantines.

“Everybody has been very cooperative and understanding of what we’re trying to do,” DeMasi said. “Our staff is working seven days a week, 24 hours a day right now, we’re all pretty exhausted.”

Bartlett is part of an appointed Monongalia County task force designed to specifically help keep the unsheltered populations safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

DeMasi said it includes: MECCA 911, West Virginia Coalition To End Homelessness, Health Right, Mon Health, WVU Medicine and the Monongalia Co. Health Department.

“We want the community to know that we’re working really hard not only to protect those extremely vulnerable folks experiencing homelessness but the community as a whole,” DeMasi said. “We’re working on getting some handwashing stations and portapotties in place for those that are unsheltered because hygiene is extremely important during these times. If Bartlett is not able to take anyone else in we want to make sure that facilities are available to them.”

Those would like to donate or find out more can do so below: