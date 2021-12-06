Beckley VAMC adds COVID-19 booster clinic days for December

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The Beckley VA Medical Center has added more clinic days for the COVID-19 booster shots.

The new clinic days will include Dec. 6, 7, 10, and 13-17. Clinic hours will remain from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

While walk-ins are accepted, appointments can be made by calling 304-255-2121, ext. 4500.

Veterans can receive their Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine boosters at “any upcoming medical appointment already scheduled,” so long as they have their vaccination card.

“Vaccines remain the best way of protecting Veterans, staff and the southern West Virginia region against COVID-19,” said Medical Center Director Desmond McMullan. “The expanded FDA and CDC recommendations regarding booster shots allow us to better protect those at higher risk, as well as our community at large.”

  • For those who had a J&J COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated at least two months ago.

Eligible individuals are free to choose which vaccine booster they receive.

Veterans, their spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients can all receive their boosters through the SAVE LIVES Act.

Veterans can also receive their flu shot while at the VA for the COVID-19 vaccine booster.

