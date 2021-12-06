Beckley VAMC adds COVID-19 booster clinic days for December

FILE – A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The Beckley VA Medical Center has added more clinic days for the COVID-19 booster shots.

The new clinic days will include Dec. 6, 7, 10, and 13-17. Clinic hours will remain from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

While walk-ins are accepted, appointments can be made by calling 304-255-2121, ext. 4500.

Veterans can receive their Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine boosters at “any upcoming medical appointment already scheduled,” so long as they have their vaccination card.

“Vaccines remain the best way of protecting Veterans, staff and the southern West Virginia region against COVID-19,” said Medical Center Director Desmond McMullan. “The expanded FDA and CDC recommendations regarding booster shots allow us to better protect those at higher risk, as well as our community at large.”

For those who completed a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at least six months after their second dose: 65 years and older Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings. Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions. Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.



For those who had a J&J COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated at least two months ago.

Eligible individuals are free to choose which vaccine booster they receive.

Veterans, their spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients can all receive their boosters through the SAVE LIVES Act.



Veterans can also receive their flu shot while at the VA for the COVID-19 vaccine booster.