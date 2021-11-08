Beckley VAMC extends COVID-19 Booster service

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 27, 2021 file photo, a medical worker prepares a shot of the Moderna vaccine during a vaccination campaign at Saint Damien Hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The White House says the U.S. has donated its 200 millionth COVID-19 shot to help vaccinate the rest of the world. The Biden administration is aiming to lead a global vaccination campaign even as it rolls out boosters for domestic use. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn, file)

BECKLEY, W.Va. — After almost 200 individuals received their boosters on Nov. 6, the Beckley VA Medical Center has decided to add more clinic days for the COVID-19 booster shots.

Though the original dates included Nov. 6, Nov. 13 and Nov. 20, the new days will include the following:

November 8 – 9

November 13

November 15 – 19

November 29 – 30

The clinic day of Nov. 20 has been cancelled.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are also accepted. Hours will run from from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone wishing to make an appointment can call 304-255-2121, ext. 4500.

The VAMC ask that Veterans bring their vaccination card. Scheduled veterans will “be contacted and rescheduled for another date.”

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines will be available.

“Vaccines remain the best way of protecting Veterans, staff and the southern West Virginia region against COVID-19,” said Medical Center Director Desmond McMullan. “The expanded FDA and CDC recommendations regarding booster shots allow us to better protect those at higher risk, as well as our community at large.”

The following groups are eligible for a booster shot at least six months after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna:

65 years and older.

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings.

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions.

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.

Those who had a J&J COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago, who are also 18 and older, can receive their booster shots.

As per the CDC’s recommendations, eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose, as mixing different boosters and vaccines has been deemed safe.

Booster shots are meant to boost antibody protection after the initial vaccine doses effectiveness decreases over time.

Boosters are available to Veterans, their spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients under the authority of the Save Lives Act.

Veterans receiving a booster shot can also get their flu shot in the same visit.

For more information, visit the Beckley VA website.