Better Business Bureau offers advice about free trial offers during coronavirus pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With many people staying at home due to COVID-19 and spending more time on the internet, chances are they will encounter bogus “free trial offer” scams.

While celebrities, credit card companies and government agencies have increased their efforts to fight deceptive free trial offer scams, victims continue to lose millions of dollars to fraudsters after the release of a December 2018 Better Business Bureau (BBB) study about the shady practices.

A BBB article describes how free trial offers often use celebrity endorsement ads on social media and the internet to attract consumers to deceptive websites that charge a small shipping and handling fee, usually $4.99 or less, for a “free” trial of beauty or health products like skin creams or weight loss pills. The true cost of these free trials—ongoing monthly subscription plans—is buried in small print and behind links, if disclosed at all, according to the BBB.

Free trial offers, including ones on video streaming services, are not illegal, but scammers now are using free trial offers to take advantage of the desire for streaming services, according to a press release. The BBB has received Scam Tracker reports that scammers are using social media to offer bogus free Netflix services. To receive a fake pass, consumers clicking on a link may be directed to provide personal information and send the offer to friends. Scammers are likely phishing for personal and banking information or to distribute malware.

The BBB urges consumers to:

Examine online free trial offers carefully

Resist being swayed by the phony use of a well-known name

Report free trial offer scams to BBB Scam Tracker

Report losses to credit card companies: After the BBB free trial offer study, Mastercard and Visa issued new policies to increase transparency for free trial offers. Victims should call the customer service number on the back of the credit card used to ask for their money back.

The BBB said consumer education and awareness can help people avoid free trial offer scams.

According to the release, people who have lost money to deceptive free trials need to challenge the charges on their credit cards and file complaints.