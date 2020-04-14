Bi-County Nutrition delivers meals to elderly and homebound residents during pandemic

NUTTER FORT, W.Va.- Many are rushing to the grocery stores during this time to buy food to keep at home, but not everyone is able to go shopping. One local organization is helping out by delivering food right to their doors.

Bi-County nutrition in Nutter Fort is working hard during the coronavirus pandemic to make sure homebound residents receive meals every day of the week.

Both staff members and volunteers are currently delivering weekly boxes of frozen meals to senior citizens to practice social distancing. Bi-County Nutrition has several offices working to provide food to the community.

“We have this location in nutter fort, which we go clear to Wolf Summit to the Bridgeport area. We have a Salem site also that covers the Salem area. We have a Shinnston site that does the Shinnston area, and then we have one in Doddridge County-West Union,” said Heather Runyon with Bi-County Nutrition.

Volunteers explained that it is satisfying to be able to get out and shop for those who are unable to get out and shop for food on their own. One group of volunteers includes the United Way of Harrison County.

“It feels really good. There’s a lot of people that are in need of food. Our seniors that don’t see anyone, so this week’s going to be really hard on them not seeing their drivers, and some days that’s the only person they see,” said Runyon.

“We’re just all trying to be careful, but at the end of the day, our homebound residents, they need food, they need fed and we need to get these meals to them. It’s been an honor to serve our community. I’ve always had a passion for serving and I will continue to do so as long as I can,” said volunteer Brad Riffee with the United Way of Harrison County.

This program serves more than 430 meals per day and more than 117,000 meals per year in Harrison and Doddridge counties.