Big Ten becomes first Power 5 league to postpone football season

The Big Ten Conference has postponed all fall sports, including football, to the spring, becoming the first major conference to do so as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was not unexpected. Multiple media outlets had previously reported that the decision makers in the Big Ten were heavily weighing the postponement or cancelation of the season. The official announcement from the league came Tuesday afternoon.

According to a statement from the conference, the postponement applies to all regular season contests and conference championships.

“Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff,” said Morton Schapiro, Chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors.

Big Ten Statement on 2020-21 Fall Seasonhttps://t.co/BCiRSzeAPL — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) August 11, 2020

In addition to football, the fall sports impacted by this decision include: men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

The Big Ten says it will continue to evaluate its options with these sports, including possible competition in the spring. The league will also continue to monitor the status of winter and spring sports.

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.”

Two Group of 5 conferences, the Mid-American and Mountain West, have also postponed fall sports, as have several FCS leagues.

The other Power 5 conferences appear as though they’re leaning in different directions as most football teams have begun fall camp. At the time of the Big Ten’s announcement, the SEC and ACC were reportedly committed to attempting to play fall sports, with the Pac-12 reportedly considering following the lead of the Big Ten.

The Big 12 still hasn’t released a revised football schedule, even though it announced plans for a “9+1” regular season last week. The conference’s board of directors is scheduled to meet Tuesday night.