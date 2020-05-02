Bonnie Belle’s Nutter Fort location temporarily closed during pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bridgeport, W.Va. – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, Bonnie Belle’s in Nutter Fort has temporarily closed its location.

While the Nutter Fort location, is closed the Bridgeport location remains open serving its customers safely. The Bridgeport location is only allowing two customers in at a time and are offering curbside service as well.

Currently, the bakery has a $20 deal for a box of sweet treats to lift the spirits of its customers during this difficult time. Sales associates stated a lot of customers of the Nutter Fort location are utilizing the Bridgeport store for the baked needs.

“We do only have two customers in at a time. Sometimes a line does build up on the sidewalk but we are trying to follow all the precautionary guidelines, we have the plexiglass, we want to make sure your social distancing just for the customers sake and our sake,” said Brooklyn Long, a sales associate of Bonnie Bell’s.

Bonnie Belles employees explained that they are hopeful to have the Nutter Fort location opened back up in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories