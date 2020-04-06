Braxton County Health Department reports first case of coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUTTON, W.Va. – The Braxton County Health Department and the Braxton County Office of Emergency Management have been informed of the first positive case of coronavirus in the county.

According to a press release, the patient is self-quarantined at home and is not requiring any inpatient care.

The health department said it is not releasing any demographic information related to the case to protect the patient’s privacy.

Health department staff members are working to identify all potential people who may have had close contact with the patient, including family members, friends and healthcare workers, according to the release. The contacts will be notified of the actions to take, including the need for isolation or quarantine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News