Braxton County Health Department reports first case of coronavirus

SUTTON, W.Va. – The Braxton County Health Department and the Braxton County Office of Emergency Management have been informed of the first positive case of coronavirus in the county.

According to a press release, the patient is self-quarantined at home and is not requiring any inpatient care.

The health department said it is not releasing any demographic information related to the case to protect the patient’s privacy.

Health department staff members are working to identify all potential people who may have had close contact with the patient, including family members, friends and healthcare workers, according to the release. The contacts will be notified of the actions to take, including the need for isolation or quarantine.