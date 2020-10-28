Braxton County Schools superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Braxton County Schools Superintendent Kathy Hypes has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hypes made the announcement yesterday on the Braxton County School’s official Facebook page. The superintendent says she began feeling unwell Monday afternoon, and after still feeling ill Tuesday morning, was tested on a rapid COVID-19 test, which came back positive. She says she did not come into contact with any students or staff during that time.

The superintendent says she will self-quarantine until she is told she is safe to return to work. She also says she is waiting for her diagnostic lab results to be available, which will take about 48 hours.

Hypes says Braxton County Schools will remain open and all health protocols provided by the Braxton County Health Department.

The central office will remain closed until Thursday, Oct. 29.