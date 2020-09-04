BREAKING: Monongalia County high school football games canceled for week 1

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – High school football games in Monongalia County were abruptly canceled Friday afternoon amid comments from Gov. Jim Justice during his Sept. 4 coronavirus press briefing.

Monongalia County went into the “red” on Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources map used to determine the status of schools and athletics.

12 News previously reported that the fate of week 1 high school football games would be determined in Thursday morning’s daily map. This changed, however, during Friday’s press briefing.

West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Executive Director Bernie Dolan confirmed to 12 News that his organization received a directive on the situation from the governor’s office.

Justice touched on the situation of some counties electing to hold only virtual learning and the effect this would have on sports. The Monongalia County Board of Education stated its plan to hold the first nine weeks of school virtually.

The Morgantown Mohigans were set to host the Bridgeport Indians; the University Hawks were traveling to play the Parkersburg South Patriots; while the Clay-Battelle Cee-Bees were going on the road to take on Bishop Rosecrans in Ohio.

After 2 p.m. Friday, officials with Morgantown and University confirmed the cancellation of their games. 12 News has reached out to Clay-Battelle for comment on the situation.

As per Gov Justices orders, our game tonight vs Bridgeport has been cancelled. — Morgantown Mohigan Football (@MohiganFootball) September 4, 2020