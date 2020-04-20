Live Now
Bridgeport business owner charged for serving alcohol to customers to drink inside

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A business in Bridgeport has been cited and its owner charged for serving alcohol and allowing customers to drink in the building.

According to the Bridgeport Police Department, on April 17, a representative with the office of Alcohol Beverage Control responded to citizen complaints that Main Street Station in Bridgeport had been serving alcohol to customers in the store.

When the ABC arrived at the business, they noticed three individuals in the building drinking being served and drinking alcohol, officers said, and officers with the Bridgeport Police Department arrived on scene to assist.

As officers arrived, so too did Main Street Station’s owner Jodi Mullenax, and officers informed her that she had violated Gov. Jim Justice’s executive order barring businesses from service food and/or alcohol inside their buildings, officers said.

Officers charged Mullenax with a misdemeanor charge of obstructing for violating Justice’s order, and representative with the ABC charged cited her with a civil charge, as well, according to the police department.

Those who were drinking at Main Street Station received no fines or charges, officers said.

