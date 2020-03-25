Bridgeport martial arts studio offers online classes during “stay at home” order

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- While families are spending their days inside due to Governor Justice’s “Stay at Home” order because of Coronavirus concerns, one local martial arts studio is bringing classes right to their homes.

Bridgeport ATA Martial Arts is offering online classes via the “Zoom” app for its students all age levels. The studio posts a link to its Facebook page and anyone can click on it to go to the link to participate. It will be free for anyone interested in trying a class the next four weeks to help people stay physically active while at home.

“I know even for myself if I wasn’t doing martial arts I would feel like a part of me was missing. I know that that consistency helps also with the mental side of it as well. If I’m training and doing the things I normally do, it helps me to really stay motivated and not get down when the world is changing. It helps us to deal with that,” said Master Ian Thokar with Bridgeport ATA Martial Arts.

A schedule of classes is available on the studio’s Facebook page.