Bridgeport restaurant taking donations to help feed healthcare workers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – One Harrison County restaurant is doing what it can to show its appreciation for healthcare workers during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Winnie’s in downtown Bridgeport is offering a 20% discount to all first responders and healthcare workers and is accepting donations from the public in order to be able to feed them for free.

Owner Brandi Post explained that community members have reacted positively to this idea so far and have been generous in showing their support for those working to help those who need it most during the crisis.

“The community has been really supportive and we really appreciate it. They have definitely kept our doors open. We just hope that it continues,” said Post.

Winnie’s is located at 124 E Main Street in Bridgeport and can be contacted at 304-933-3364.