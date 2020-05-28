Bridgeport to resume some operations at city hall, other buildings

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Beginning Monday, June 1, Bridgeport City Hall and the Parks & Recreation

lobbies will open and will resume some operations.

The Bridgeport Public Library foyer will be open to pick up checked out books and other physical items, according to a press release. Visitors will only be permitted in the lobby.

In phase one of the re-opening plan, the city said the library is providing access to its physical collections. Patrons can call the library at 304-842-8248 and request up to 10 physical items, including books, audiobooks, DVDs, magazines and music CDs. The library will require the person’s name, phone number or email, and staff members will inform patrons if those materials are available and then will contact them about when they can be picked up.

A library card is required. For people who do not have one, the library will provide a temporary one, the city explained.

Library items will be placed in a brown kraft bag on a table in the front foyer with the patron’s name written on the bag. Only one person is allowed at a time in the foyer, and patron’s need to wait outside for their turn, the release states.

The library is also allowing people to place holds on up to 10 items using the online catalog. To do so will require the entire library card number, the city said. If asked for the pin number, it is the last four digits of the library card number.

The release said the library is changing to its former summer hours until Labor Day: Monday,

Wednesday and Friday noon–8 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays noon–5 p.m. Staff members will be available to answer reference questions and aid with online services, which are available 24/7.

Reservations for Park Shelters and Benedum Civic Center rentals are being made, subject to Executive Order permitting the use of these facilities, the city stated. The Civic Center Lobby will

be open Monday–Friday 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Call 304-842-8240 with questions regarding Parks & Recreation.

One customer per transaction window will be permitted at city hall, according to the release. Masks are requested, and the lobby capacity will be posted on the front door. If it is at capacity, citizens should wait outside the front door and wait for someone to exit.

Business License and B&O customers will be met in the lobby, one at a time. Masks are required for these meetings, the city said. Appointments can be made by calling 304-842-8229 or 304-842-8230. The city is requesting that building permits and utility billing be handled over the phone by calling 304-842-8200. The drop box for utility bills will remain outside, and customers should use this for bill payment.

Contractors will be met in the lobby, and masks are required. To schedule an appointment for plan review or to discuss projects, call 304-842-8218.

For any questions, call 304-842-8200, Monday–Friday 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m.