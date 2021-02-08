Broaddus Hospital offering COVID-19 antibody infusions

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Broaddus Hospital has established a dedicated antibody infusion center for patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
According to a press release, bamlanivimab is an antibody developed to neutralize the COVID-19 virus and help support the immune system as it fights off COVID-19. The infusion is meant for patients suffering from mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 and can reduce the need to be hospitalized.
This infusion can only be given with a physician order, the hospital said. Patients who have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19 and meet certain criteria can contact their providers to see if they are eligible for the treatment.
For more information about COVID-19 antibody infusion treatment, contact Lesa Corley at 304-457-8146.