Broaddus Hospital offering COVID-19 antibody infusions

This photo provided by Eli Lilly shows the drug bamlanivimab. On Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, the company said that the two-antibody combo of bamlanivimab and etesevimab reduced the risk of hospitalizations or death by 70% in newly diagnosed, non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk of serious illness because of age or other health conditions. (Eli Lilly via AP)

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Broaddus Hospital has established a dedicated antibody infusion center for patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to a press release, bamlanivimab is an antibody developed to neutralize the COVID-19 virus and help support the immune system as it fights off COVID-19. The infusion is meant for patients suffering from mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 and can reduce the need to be hospitalized.

This infusion can only be given with a physician order, the hospital said. Patients who have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19 and meet certain criteria can contact their providers to see if they are eligible for the treatment.

For more information about COVID-19 antibody infusion treatment, contact Lesa Corley at 304-457-8146.

