Buckhannon COVID-19 clinic to host drive-through on December 29

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A free COVID-19 vaccine and drive-thru testing clinic will be hosted in Buckhannon on Dec. 29.

The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing team will host free COVID-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots at ResCare, located at 86 E Main Street #B on a first come first serve basis from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccines from Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer will be available for ages 12 and up. Those under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required.

Test results usually return within 48 to 72 hours.

To learn more, visit www.paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Updates can be found at the PAAC COVID-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge.