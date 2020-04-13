Byron “Six-Six” Cooper continues to share his voice during COVID-19

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Byron Cooper, also known as Byron Six-Six Cooper musical, began holding Facebook live concerts from his porch in Fairmont due to the restrictions of COVID-19. He had the idea because he wanted to make people smile during these difficult times. What he didn’t know was what happened afterwards.

Two weeks later, Cooper is being heard by more than 120,000 people, worldwide.

“I thought I’d have about five or six people come outside. Next thing I knew, it was 30 people coming outside,”said Cooper. “Then all the sudden I wake up the next morning and had 20,000 views… and I’m like what just happened.”

Cooper has been singing ever since he could remember, but he said nothing has compared to this moment.

“I have opened up for big groups over the years but never, even just doing this, this is crazy because it’s reaching people from all over the world, it’s crazy. And if I can just make one person smile, it’ll all be worth it to me.”

An idea that started because he wanted to make his neighbors smile, is being noticed worldwide. Cooper explained exclusively to WBOY 12 News, that he is working on creating a podcast that will continue to share his vocals to the world in a more professional manor.

For now, the next Fairmont concert is planned for this Thursday is weather permits. Cooper said he will post updates about the event on his Six Six Facebook page if things change.