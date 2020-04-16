Car dealerships see changes to sales during COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A car dealership in Bridgeport shut down its operations temporarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic to keep employees and customers safe.

Jenkins Subaru stated that it sells a number of cars to customers outside of West Virginia in states like Ohio and Pennsylvania.

A temporary three-week closure was put into place as a precaution taken to limit the potential spread of COVID-19. Currently, dealership staff are working to sanitize and make sure everything is clean and ready to go for buyers implementing every safety precaution they can.

“Lot sales are definitely down. There is not a lot of people driving around, and rightfully so, but there has been a ton of online traffic. People are online and from the reports that we are seeing they are spending an extra two minutes per car while they are looking online because they’re trying to figure out exactly what they want to buy. Now are they wanting to buy now, we’re not quite sure,” said Matt Jenkins, General Manager of Jenkins Subaru.

Jenkins Subaru is open and limiting the number of guests in its showroom during the pandemic. The staff of Jenkins Subaru are taking every precaution to ensure safety with masks, gloves and sanitizing of its surfaces at the dealership.

Also, Jenkins stated that the company ships vehicles all over the United States from online sales.

With COVID-19 they have taken new approaches to selling and using online and digital tools to keep their dealership operational.

“Online sales are pretty much where everything is at anymore, you know, new cars they are everywhere but with used cars no one particularly has that one used car that somebody is looking for, in that particular price point, color, range anything like that. So, we always do a ton of used car sales. And I would say really our online sales just in general is probably 70% of our total sales come from online,”

Jenkins said that the company was mostly prepared to shift from lot sales to online sales when the pandemic hit, and was able to make that change easily for potential buyers and returning customers.