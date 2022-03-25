CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 119 new COVID cases and 52 additional deaths on March 25.

On Thursday, 128 new COVID-19 cases and 7 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 497,230 (+119) total cases and 6,739 (+52) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 460 (+38) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines, mask recommendations are based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations.

Masks are no longer recommended in indoor public places in almost all counties in West Virginia. The only exception is Braxton County which is still red on and otherwise green and yellow map.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 94-year old female from Wyoming County, a 56-year old female from Putnam County, a 94-year old male from Barbour County, a 63-year old male from Cabell County, and a 72-year old female from Cabell County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 94-year old male from Ohio County, a 41-year old female from Raleigh County, an 87-year old male from Berkeley County, a 79-year old male from Putnam County, a 70-year old male from Wayne County, a 69-year old male from Cabell County, a 96-year old male from Ohio County, a 91-year old male from Monroe County, a 74-year old female from Wayne County, a 66-year old female from Summers County, a 62-year old male from Ohio County, a 68-year old female from Ohio County, an 80-year old male from Harrison County, an 88-year old female from Wood County, a 77-year old male from Jefferson County, a 67-year old male from Preston County, an 86-year old female from Mercer County, a 61-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 72-year old male from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Webster County, a 90-year old female from Preston County, a 55-year old female from McDowell County, a 53-year old female from Berkeley County, an 88-year old male from Ohio County, a 70-year old male from McDowell County, a 61-year old male from Ohio County, a 70-year old male from Lincoln County, an 85-year old male from Ritchie County, a 68-year old male from Marion County, an 83-year old female from Raleigh County, a 70-year old male from Upshur County, a 61-year old male from Preston County, a 91-year old female from Ohio County, a 64-year old male from Randolph County, a 56-year old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year old male from Wood County, an 84-year old male from Wetzel County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old male from Marion County, a 62-year old male from Boone County, a 78-year old female from Mercer County, a 49-year old male from Wyoming County, a 63-year old female from Wyoming County, a 91-year old female from Kanawha County, a 54-year old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old female from Mineral County, and a 48-year old male from Fayette County. These deaths range from January 2022 through March 2022, with one death occurring in December 2021.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (0), Berkeley (29), Boone (2), Braxton (4), Brooke (4), Cabell (25), Calhoun (0), Clay (0), Doddridge (1), Fayette (9), Gilmer (0), Grant (4), Greenbrier (18), Hampshire (4), Hancock (4), Hardy (1), Harrison (21), Jackson (6), Jefferson (15), Kanawha (38), Lewis (0), Lincoln (3), Logan (6), Marion (20), Marshall (9), Mason (4), McDowell (7), Mercer (32), Mineral (1), Mingo (9), Monongalia (40), Monroe (1), Morgan (4), Nicholas (8), Ohio (7), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (0), Preston (8), Putnam (11), Raleigh (29), Randolph (11), Ritchie (3), Roane (4), Summers (6), Taylor (5), Tucker (3), Tyler (0), Upshur (5), Wayne (7), Webster (3), Wetzel (1), Wirt (0), Wood (14), Wyoming (9).

According to the dashboard, 1,119,719 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 967,535 people, or 54% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 420,792 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.