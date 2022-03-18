CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 227 new COVID cases and 11 additional deaths on March 18.

On Thursday, 222 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 496,409 (+227) total cases and 6,646 (+11) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 795 (+14) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines, which give mask recommendations based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations, masks are still recommended in most north central West Virginia counties.

Masks are no longer recommended in indoor public places in almost all counties in West Virginia, including Monongalia, Marion, Preston, Taylor, Doddridge, Ritchie, Gilmer, Lewis, Barbour, Randolph, Tucker and Webster counties in north central West Virginia.

Counties that are still recommended to wear masks according to the CDC are Harrison, Upshur, Raleigh, Mingo and Logan counties.

An encouraging amount of the U.S. is now green on the CDC’s mask recommendations map.

(Screenshot from CDC website)

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year old male from Putnam County, a 66-year old male from Kanawha County, a 60-year old male from Fayette County, a 95-year old female from Brooke County, a 76-year old female from Lewis County, a 91-year old female from Barbour County, an 85-year old female from Mason County, a 59-year old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year old female from Mercer County, an 80-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 71-year old female from Monongalia County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (13), Berkeley (44), Boone (4), Braxton (20), Brooke (11), Cabell (46), Calhoun (1), Clay (1), Doddridge (3), Fayette (19), Gilmer (3), Grant (0), Greenbrier (21), Hampshire (1), Hancock (8), Hardy (0), Harrison (28), Jackson (11), Jefferson (16), Kanawha (46), Lewis (8), Lincoln (5), Logan (12), Marion (29), Marshall (52), Mason (24), McDowell (19), Mercer (33), Mineral (5), Mingo (22), Monongalia (42), Monroe (6), Morgan (6), Nicholas (13), Ohio (18), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (23), Putnam (13), Raleigh (24), Randolph (8), Ritchie (7), Roane (7), Summers (4), Taylor (14), Tucker (9), Tyler (3), Upshur (9), Wayne (18), Webster (7), Wetzel (13), Wirt (0), Wood (28), Wyoming (10).

Wirt and Hardy counties have zero active COVID-19 cases.

According to the dashboard, 1,118,539 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 966,222 people, or 53.9% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 418,152 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.