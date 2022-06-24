CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The CDC updated its mask recommendations this week to include more north central West Virginia counties.

Last week, the CDC recommended residents of 13 West Virginia counties wear masks. This week, it’s recommending residents of 16 counties do so:

Community spread of COVID-19 in West Virginia by county. Courtesy CDC.

Braxton County

Calhoun County

Gilmer County

Harrison County

Jackson County

Lewis County

Logan County

Marion County

Mason County

Mingo County

Monongalia County

Pleasants County

Raleigh County

Roane County

Upshur County

Wyoming County

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 611 new COVID cases and two additional deaths on June 24.

DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 81-year-old male from Preston County and a 67-year-old female from Raleigh County.

According to West Virginia’s COVID-19 dashboard, 1,135,398 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 981,644 or 54.8% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 515,868 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 5 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.