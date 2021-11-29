CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The CDC have chosen to strengthen their stance on COVID-19 booster doses by now recommending that individuals who are 18 years and older receive the booster shot of the vaccine.
Those who are suggested to receive the booster should be 6 months removed from their initial Pfizer or Moderna series injections or 2 months removed from their initial J&J vaccine injections.
This announcement comes soon after the discovery of the the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) in South Africa. Early data suggests that the new variant has increased transmissibility from the standard COVID-19 disease.
The CDC said that scientists around the world are “examining vaccine effectiveness related to this variant.”
People who are sick are encouraged to get a COVID-19 test to help identify Omicron more quickly.
