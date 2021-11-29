FILE – Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at UCI Medical Center in Orange, Calif. Jessica M. is a healthcare worker who is also immunocompromised. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, along with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have taken steps to expand the use of booster shots to quell the recent surge in COVID-19 infections. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The CDC have chosen to strengthen their stance on COVID-19 booster doses by now recommending that individuals who are 18 years and older receive the booster shot of the vaccine.

Those who are suggested to receive the booster should be 6 months removed from their initial Pfizer or Moderna series injections or 2 months removed from their initial J&J vaccine injections.

This announcement comes soon after the discovery of the the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) in South Africa. Early data suggests that the new variant has increased transmissibility from the standard COVID-19 disease.

The CDC said that scientists around the world are “examining vaccine effectiveness related to this variant.”

People who are sick are encouraged to get a COVID-19 test to help identify Omicron more quickly.

